Iowa State receiver feels ‘robbed’ after controversial replay decision

A controversial replay review went Oklahoma State’s way as they managed to escape Ames with a 49-42 victory over Iowa State.

The win was not without controversy, however, as a late Cyclone rally fell short thanks to a play in the end zone that could have gone either way — and left Iowa State players and fans feeling bitter.

The Cycloes thought they had a touchdown that, if they converted the extra point, would have tied the game at 49 late in the fourth. However, the call on the field was that Cowboys cornerback A.J. Green came down with the interception, fighting the ball away successfully from Iowa State receiver Marchie Murdock. It was upheld on replay review, giving the Cowboys the ball and allowing them to run out the clock.

I’d say this was a TD for Iowa State… ISU WR is first to have control of ball. Knee down. pic.twitter.com/FI7FJgpJAJ — Blake Lawrence (@Blake_Lawrence) November 11, 2017

Murdock, on Twitter after the game, made clear that he felt he and his team had fallen victim to a bad call.

THEY ROBBED ME — Marchie L. Murdock (@KingMarch2) November 11, 2017

There are lots of questions that could be asked of this play. Who had control of the ball first? Who had it when their knee touched the ground? In the end, Oklahoma State — who have been on the wrong end of calls like this before — got the benefit of the doubt. The fact that the ruling on the field went in their favor was key.