Washington State WR calls out Mike Leach for hypocrisy

A Washington State wide receiver is upset with Mike Leach over what he feels is hypocrisy shown by the Cougars head coach.

Sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Johnson-Mack posted a note on Twitter Thursday in which he shared his plans to transfer closer to his home in Florida. On Saturday, things took a twist after Johnson-Mack posted a second note on Twitter. This note pointed out some perceived hypocrisy with Leach.

Johnson-Mack claimed in his now-deleted note that Leach was blocking his transfer. Johnson-Mack found that to be upsetting considering reports saying Leach had interviewed with Tennessee about their head coaching job.

“Coach Leach denied my release because, I want to transfer closer to home and be with my 2 y/o son and soon to be 1 y/o daughter,” Johnson-Mack tweeted, via the Spokesman-Review. “Now I have to go through the appeal process. Yet he was visiting Tennessee the other day I don’t get this double standard.”

Johnson-Mack has 60 catches for 555 yards and five touchdowns this season. Leach remains the head coach at Washington State despite reportedly coming close to getting the Tennessee job. Things changed for Leach with Tennessee because the school fired its previous AD, which is the man with whom Leach reportedly interviewed.

If what Johnson-Mack is claiming is true, it’s understandable why he would be upset with the seeming double-standard.