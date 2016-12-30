Jabrill Peppers scratched from Orange Bowl with hamstring injury

Many fans and media members were surprised by sudden news announced just before the start of the Orange Bowl that Jabrill Peppers would not be playing in the game.

Peppers suffered a hamstring injury in the week leading up to the game against Florida State. The Michigan junior linebacker was dressed in full uniform Friday and tried to give it a go during warmups but was seen grabbing at his leg.

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers warming up but holding his hamstring. Live updates: https://t.co/wVoBHrusa0 pic.twitter.com/UBdA55lUKo — Warchant.com (@Warchant) December 30, 2016

It was then announced minutes before kickoff that Peppers would not be playing.

Jabrill Peppers sustained an injury during practice and will not play in tonight’s game. #GoBlue — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 31, 2016

The Wolverines linebacker was a Heisman Trophy finalist, finishing fifth in voting. He finishes his junior season with 83 tackles, four sacks, and interception.

It is unknown when Michigan and/or Florida State learned that Peppers would not be playing in the game. ESPN’s Brian Griese said that he saw Peppers at practice on Tuesday going at full speed.