Clemson DB Jadar Johnson: We’ve faced better QBs than JT Barrett

Clemson defensive back Jadar Johnson has a history of downplaying the abilities of his upcoming opponents, and he is not changing his ways with a playoff matchup against Ohio State quickly approaching.

Johnson spoke at length on Tuesday about Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett. While he said he respects Barrett’s ability to make plays on the ground, Johnson is not concerned about Barrett beating the Tigers through the air.

“He’s pretty good,” Johnson said, according to Doug Lesmerises of Cleveland.com. “We’ve definitely faced quarterbacks better than him. I feel like if we can limit him on the ground with his running then we’ll be pretty good. I don’t think he’s a very accurate passer. Like I said, I’m not taking anything away from him. He’s definitely a good player, but I feel like his strong point is on his legs.”

While that assessment may be accurate, Barrett will almost certainly use it as bulletin board material. Johnson doesn’t seem to care.

“Not taking anything away from him, I don’t think he’s a bad player, he’s definitely a good player,” the safety added. “He just doesn’t stand out as one of the best quarterbacks we’ve played this year as a defense.”

If you remember, Johnson made similar comments about Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson earlier this season. Clemson came away with a thrilling 42-36 victory in that game, but Jackson accounted for 457 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Barrett may not be as much of a playmaker as Jackson, but he can certainly put pressure on a defense. Johnson and his teammates will learn that the hard way if they don’t give the Ohio State star the respect he deserves.