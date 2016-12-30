Jake Butt leaves Orange Bowl with injury (Video)

Michigan tight end Jake Butt left Friday’s Orange Bowl in the second quarter after suffering an injury following a catch.

Butt caught a swing pass and ran down the sideline for a first down near by the six-yard line. But Butt was tackled hard by two Florida State defenders and was down in pain.

Butt was able to walk off the field, but he went into the locker room for examination.

The senior entered the game with 518 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is likely to be one of the first tight ends selected in the NFL Draft.