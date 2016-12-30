Jake Butt suffers knee injury to ACL or MCL in loss

What happened to Jake Butt during Friday’s Orange Bowl serves as yet another reminder of why players like Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette decided not to play in their teams’ bowl games.

The Michigan tight end left the Orange Bowl early in the second quarter after being tackled by two Florida State players inside the 10-yard line following a catch and run (video here).

Butt was on the field in pain and was examined by trainers. He was taken into the locker room and later declared out for the game.

Following the 33-32 loss, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh said that Butt has either an MCL or ACL injury.

The extent and severity of Butt’s knee injury is not yet known, but it could impact his draft status.

Projected as potentially the top tight end in his draft class, Butt will have little time to heal ahead of the draft in late April. The one good thing for him personally is that he took out an insurance policy ahead of the Orange Bowl according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell and could collect some money if he falls in the draft.