Report: Jake Butt has torn ACL

The news on Jake Butt is about as bad as one could have feared.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Michigan tight end suffered a torn ACL in the Wolverines’ Orange Bowl loss to Florida State on Friday.

Butt was injured after being tackled by two FSU defenders inside the 10 after a reception in the second quarter (video here).

He was examined by trainers and taken into the locker room for examination and was quickly ruled out for the game.

Following the loss, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said Butt had an MCL or ACL injury. It looks like it’s an ACL injury.

The news will now impact Butt’s draft status. The Michigan senior was expected to be one of the top tight ends in his draft class, but now that he may not be ready for the start of the NFL season, he could drop in the draft.

If Butt falls below the second round in the draft, he may be able to submit an insurance claim thanks to a policy he purchased prior to the Orange Bowl.

Jake Butt took out $4M in total disability insurance. Took out $2M in loss of value insurance, would start collecting after Rd 2. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 31, 2016

And for those who say this is why NFL Draft prospects should sit out non-playoff bowl games, Butt responded.