Jalen Hurts: Alabama changing offensive coordinators is ‘weird’

Lane Kiffin effectively getting fired by Alabama a week before the National Championship Game made headlines early in the week for all the drama surrounding the situation, but what should not be overlooked is the impact that could have on the game.

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts refocused things by noting that the move was “kind of weird.” He also says he didn’t have a lot of interaction with Steve Sarkisian, who will be serving as the Tide’s offensive coordinator for the game.

Jalen Hurts says it's difficult and "kind of weird" changing OCs this week. Says he didn't have much interaction with Sark most of season. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 7, 2017

The lack of consistency entering a game of such important magnitude should not be overlooked.

Kiffin and Sarkisian may have similar coaching styles, but they could call plays differently, and there is no guarantee their terminology will be identical. It’s possible that will create some issues on game-day.

But Kiffin wore out his welcome at Alabama by taking parting shots at the school and Nick Saban in talks with the media, and his playcalling against Washington in the Peach Bowl left something to be desired.

Sark and Hurts better get on the same page pronto, because they have major business to handle.