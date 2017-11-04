James Franklin explains why he stopped players from running off field after loss

One of the odd developments following Penn State’s upset loss to Michigan State on Saturday was what happened just after the game ended.

The Spartans kicked a field goal as time expired to win the game 27-24. Penn State head coach James Franklin was then seeing running around the field and rounding up some of his players to keep them from exiting Spartan Stadium.

James Franklin hurried to keep his players on the field after the loss. pic.twitter.com/t5HsSejfmn — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 4, 2017

So why did Franklin do that? He explained afterwards that he wanted his players to be good sports and congratulate their opponents rather than running off the field in anger or embarrassment.

James Franklin: "We are going to lose with class." pic.twitter.com/OHqfirjkO8 — Onward State (@OnwardState) November 4, 2017

Though Franklin’s players certainly wouldn’t be the first to run off their field/court after a loss, you have to respect the coach for even trying to teach sportsmanship at a tough time like that. The Nittany Lions may have lost their shot at reaching the Playoff, but Franklin still wants them to be magnanimous.