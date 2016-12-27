North Texas RB Jeffrey Wilson pukes on field, makes QB botch snap (Video)

North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson was not feeling well during his team’s bowl game against Army on Tuesday, and he even lost his lunch at one point. We’ve seen players throw up on the field before, but can you ever remember it resulting in a botched snap?

On a play near the end of the first half, North Texas quarterback Alec Morris was in the shotgun with Wilson to his left. Morris understandably became distracted by Wilson spewing, and he took his eye off the snap. The tailback was so sick he vomited on the next play, too.

Here’s a video for those of you who need proof:

Good sequence of events for North Texas 2 minute offense here. The ol' "Running back vomit, Quarterback botched snap" pic.twitter.com/g74tozho5g — Jake Schwartz (@Jake11291) December 27, 2016

North Texas went on to lose a heartbreaking game in overtime. Wilson was seen on the sidelines getting IV fluids at one point, and he totaled more than 120 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns despite clearly feeling under the weather. Aside from the time an NFL quarterback threw a touchdown pass immediately after barfing, that may be the most impressive performance we’ve seen from a puker.