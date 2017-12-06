Jeremy Pruitt reportedly gets six-year deal from Tennessee

Tennessee appears to finally have a new head coach, and it’s one Vols fans won’t protest.

Multiple reports on Wednesday night said that Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt has accepted the Tennessee head coaching job. Football Scoop reported that Pruitt is getting a six-year deal.

Trey Wallace says it’s a six-year deal worth around $4 million per season.

Tennessee is finalizing their #1 target Jeremy Pruitt tonight. 6 years making around $4.1-4.2 Million. — Trey Wallace (@TreyW_Radio) December 7, 2017

Pruitt is a much more desirable candidate to Tennessee fans than Greg Schiano, whom they previously reached a deal with that was cancelled. Pruitt is young, proven as a defensive coordinator in the SEC, and he played in the SEC.

The 43-year-old has been stellar replacing Kirby Smart as Bama’s DC. Prior to that, he did excellent work as Georgia’s DC under Mark Richt and Florida State’s DC under Jimbo Fisher.

Tennessee is undoubtedly hoping to get the same results Georgia got after they hired Smart away from under Nick Saban.