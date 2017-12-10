Jerry Jones’ grandson receives scholarship offer from Arkansas

The Jones football legacy at Arkansas looks like it will be continuing.

John Stephen Jones, who is the grandson of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Friday night.

Jones shared the news of his offer via his Twitter page on Saturday:

Very happy to say I’ve received an offer from the University of Arkansas! #WPS pic.twitter.com/b6VpDBbCym — John Stephen Jones (@JohnSJones15) December 9, 2017

Jones is a senior quarterback at Highland Park High School in Dallas. He led his school to the state championship last year and has them in the semifinals this season.

The turning point in Jones receiving an offer from Arkansas — the same school grandfather Jerry and father Stephen both played — seems to be Chad Morris becoming the program’s coach. Morris’ son, Chandler, is a sophomore at Highland Park and Jones’ backup QB on the team. Morris, who became Arkansas’ coach on Wednesday, was at the game and later offered Jones a scholarship.

Jones is pretty stoked about the news. He calls being able to play for Arkansas a dream.

“I’m just thrilled to be able to have the opportunity to play there,” Jones said, via Arkansas Online. “It’s a dream come true…since I was a little kid. It’s just an honor.”

Jones also said he was offered a blueshirt scholarship, which would mean he would pay his own way and be part of team activities before going on scholarship the following year.

According to his Twitter profile, Jones has received scholarship offers from Davidson, Jacksonville, and Texas Tech, in addition to Arkansas.

As a junior last season, Jones threw for 30 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, while rushing for four scores, according to his MaxPreps page. This season, he has thrown for 48 touchdowns, 3 interceptions, and rushed for 8 scores, per MaxPreps.

If Jones ultimately goes to Fayetteville, that just means his dad, grandfather, and awesome celeb friends will have to go a little farther to watch him play. They’ll surely be up to the task.