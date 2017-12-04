Jim Harbaugh hits back at Mark Dantonio over comments about beating Michigan

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio probably wasn’t expecting to get posterized to start the week, but that’s exactly what Jim Harbaugh did to him.

Over the weekend, Dantonio reacted to Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines getting picked over his Spartans for the Outback Bowl with this swipe.

Dantonio on Michigan being chosen ahead of Michigan State for the Outback Bowl: “The records are what they are. I’ll just continue to focus on beating Michigan.” — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) December 3, 2017

On Monday, it was Harbaugh’s turn to clap back, going straight to Twitter and shading Dantonio for his 3-9 record last year and his team’s off-field issues.

Saw Coach D comments on continuing to "focus" on how "he" can beat Michigan. Congrats on turning around a 3-9 team, plagued with off field issues. Good for BIG to have him back. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) December 4, 2017

In fairness, Dantonio has a point — he has gone 8-3 against Michigan during his time in East Lansing and 2-1 head-to-head against Harbaugh, including a 14-10 victory in October that marked the Wolverines’ first loss of the season. But Harbaugh does not accept any slander from opposing coaches, and Dantonio seems to have gotten a big-time reminder of that here.