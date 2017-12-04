pixel 1
header
Monday, December 4, 2017

Jim Harbaugh hits back at Mark Dantonio over comments about beating Michigan

December 4, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Jim Harbaugh

Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio probably wasn’t expecting to get posterized to start the week, but that’s exactly what Jim Harbaugh did to him.

Over the weekend, Dantonio reacted to Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines getting picked over his Spartans for the Outback Bowl with this swipe.

On Monday, it was Harbaugh’s turn to clap back, going straight to Twitter and shading Dantonio for his 3-9 record last year and his team’s off-field issues.

In fairness, Dantonio has a point — he has gone 8-3 against Michigan during his time in East Lansing and 2-1 head-to-head against Harbaugh, including a 14-10 victory in October that marked the Wolverines’ first loss of the season. But Harbaugh does not accept any slander from opposing coaches, and Dantonio seems to have gotten a big-time reminder of that here.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus