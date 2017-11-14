Jim Harbaugh tells kicker Quinn Nordin to strap on ‘iron jock’

Jim Harbaugh is throwing down the gauntlet for his struggling kicker.

Quinn Nordin came to Michigan as the No. 1 kicker in his high school class. And while he looked good early on in the season, he has struggled lately. The redshirt freshman has missed two extra points in the last four games, as well as a field goal in each of the last three.

Harbaugh wants to see Nordin do better.

“It is really simple: he has to make the kicks. It is a meritocracy. If it is not him, then we will give someone else a shot at it. That is what we are at,” Harbaugh said at his weekly news conference, via MLive.com.

Harbaugh also broke out an “iron jock” line for Nordin.

“Strap on the iron jock and kick the ball through the uprights,” Harbaugh said of his message to Nordin.

The two had an exchange during the win over Maryland last weekend, with Nordin talking back to Harbaugh.

So why has Harbaugh been so hard on Nordin lately?

“I think anger is a powerful motivator,” Harbaugh said via the Detroit Free Press.

We shall see if Harbaugh’s tactics work.