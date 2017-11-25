Jim Harbaugh says lifetime contract rumor is ‘fake news’

Jim Harbaugh says that the rumor going around about him getting a lifetime contract from Michigan is “fake news.”

In the week leading up to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn said on the radio he was told by a Michigan insider that the program was talking about a lifetime contract for the coach.

Brady Quinn says Michigan is working on a lifetime contract with Jim Harbaugh. His full comments to @TheJonasKnox on Fox Sports Radio: pic.twitter.com/NaYfnmMLhm — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) November 21, 2017

The comments were very loosely sourced and seemed to be more of a reflection of how highly regarded Harbaugh is at Michigan rather than a reflection of facts.

Harbaugh was asked about it after the Wolverines’ loss to the Buckeyes Saturday and called it “fake news.”

Jim Harbaugh was just asked if a rumor about a life-time contract was distracting this week. “No,” Harbaugh said. “Fake news.” — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) November 25, 2017

Harbaugh has put Michigan back on the map since taking over the job, but he’s 0-3 against Ohio State and still hasn’t found a quarterback. He is close to being a playoff contender, but he needs a QB.