pixel 1
header
Saturday, November 25, 2017

Jim Harbaugh says lifetime contract rumor is ‘fake news’

November 25, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh says that the rumor going around about him getting a lifetime contract from Michigan is “fake news.”

In the week leading up to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry game, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn said on the radio he was told by a Michigan insider that the program was talking about a lifetime contract for the coach.

The comments were very loosely sourced and seemed to be more of a reflection of how highly regarded Harbaugh is at Michigan rather than a reflection of facts.

Harbaugh was asked about it after the Wolverines’ loss to the Buckeyes Saturday and called it “fake news.”

Harbaugh has put Michigan back on the map since taking over the job, but he’s 0-3 against Ohio State and still hasn’t found a quarterback. He is close to being a playoff contender, but he needs a QB.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus