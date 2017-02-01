Jim Harbaugh says he has Michigan foreign trips planned out for five years

Let it never be said that Jim Harbaugh doesn’t plan ahead.

The Michigan football coach revealed Wednesday that his practice of taking foreign trips with his team is expected to become an annual occurrence, and he has some planned out well in advance already.

Harbaugh says he wants foreign trips to be an annual deal. Already has places planned for the next 5 years. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 1, 2017

Harbaugh is already taking his team to Italy this spring, and it sounds like there’s much more to come. The Wolverines being so ambitious should make their fans happy. What will make them even happier is the fact that, if this is any indication, Harbaugh seems to be planning to stay in Ann Arbor for quite a while.