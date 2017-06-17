Jim Harbaugh wants the Obamas to serve as honorary Michigan captains

The ever-ambitious Jim Harbaugh is trying to get the former President and First Lady on board with Michigan football.

Harbaugh confirmed to reporters Saturday that he has reached out to try to make Barack and Michelle Obama honorary Michigan captains for a game this season.

“We’re making those asks. Official asks,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN. “In the process of making an official ask. There’s been, ‘Hey we’d like you to do it,’ and now we’re doing officials asks.”

As seen in a picture posted by Harbaugh’s son Jay, the Wolverines coach met with the former President while visiting Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

28th Birthday! Sad that I didn't get to spend it with @brhitney but DC was an incredibly special way to end my best year yet. I'm grateful for all the amazing people in my life! A post shared by Jay Harbaugh (@jayharbaugh) on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:37pm PDT

“It was incredible,” Jim Harbaugh said. “Saw Mrs. Obama as well. He was great. He was really relaxed, working on a lot of things. Shared a lot of insights.”

In addition to rubbing elbows with the Obamas, Harbaugh wants to take his team back to Europe. Talk about a global program.