Jim Harbaugh announces birth of his son, John

Jim Harbaugh’s wife Sarah had been expecting a child, and the Michigan coach announced on Wednesday that the boy had been born early.

Here’s the tweet from Harbaugh announcing the birth of his son:

Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious… God is good… — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

Of course Harbaugh had to top it off with a football quote:

John's first words uttered and witnessed by Deb Berman & great @MottChildren staff were "who's got it better than us" s/o to Brandon NICU — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017

Harbaugh announced in June that his wife was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. They also have a son, Jack, who is named after Harbaugh’s father. John is the name of Harbaugh’s brother.

This makes seven children for Harbaugh, who also had three children with his first wife, including Jay, who is on his staff at Michigan.