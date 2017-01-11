Ad Unit
Jim Harbaugh announces birth of his son, John

January 11, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh’s wife Sarah had been expecting a child, and the Michigan coach announced on Wednesday that the boy had been born early.

Here’s the tweet from Harbaugh announcing the birth of his son:

Of course Harbaugh had to top it off with a football quote:

Harbaugh announced in June that his wife was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. They also have a son, Jack, who is named after Harbaugh’s father. John is the name of Harbaugh’s brother.

This makes seven children for Harbaugh, who also had three children with his first wife, including Jay, who is on his staff at Michigan.


