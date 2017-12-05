pixel 1
Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Jim Leavitt may remain at Oregon, not follow Taggart to FSU

December 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jim Leavitt may end up staying at Oregon rather than join Willie Taggart at Florida State, according to a new report.

Steve Mims of the Eugene Register-Guard initially reported Tuesday that Oregon defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt was expected to join Taggart at FSU.

However, new information is suggesting otherwise. Justin Hopkins of Scoop Duck says Leavitt wants to remain at Oregon.

Leavitt did send the following tweet after the report said he was going to leave for Tallahassee, in which he expressed his “passion for the Ducks.”

Oregon offensive coordinator Mario Cristobal was named the Ducks’ interim head coach for the bowl game. Leavitt, who was formerly the South Florida head coach, might get a closer look at becoming a head coach again if he remains at Oregon. It’s conceivable that they would allow him and Cristobal to interview for the permanent position.

