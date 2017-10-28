Jim McElwain on firing rumors: We have not won enough

Jim McElwain seems to have accepted the possibility that he might lose his job.

The Florida Gators head coach was grilled by the media after Saturday’s 42-7 loss to rival Georgia about his job status. Reports circulated on Saturday saying that boosters were working on a buyout for McElwain and that the school feels it can fire the coach for cause.

Asked about the rumors, McElwain said his staff hasn’t won enough.

McElwain first heard of firing rumors during team meal, spoke to Stricklin after: “I was brought here to win. And we haven’t done it.” — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) October 28, 2017

McElwain asked if he were surprised to not be coach tomorrow: “Nothing in this world surprises me…We haven’t won enough.” — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) October 28, 2017

McElwain won the SEC East in his first two seasons as Gators head coach. Things came apart this year with a fraud scandal that led to the suspension of multiple players before the season. The team is now 3-4, and easily could have lost to Tennessee and Kentucky too. The offense has been pathetic most of the season.

Even though he understands that Florida hasn’t won enough this year, he said he was surprised to hear rumors about his job.

McElwain was also asked about some odd behavior after the loss. The coach was seen smiling with his wife while walking off the field.

Strange look as Jim McElwain walks off field smiling pic.twitter.com/a8FrTnkJ1p — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) October 28, 2017

Jimmy Mac walking off field pic.twitter.com/cLylifAE97 — Dan Hicken (@DanHicken) October 28, 2017

Here’s McElwain’s explanation for the smile.

McElwain said he was smiling after loss because wife told him to “keep his chin up”, Mac adds “that’s something my dad used to tell me.” — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) October 28, 2017

Things are looking mighty shaky for McElwain. Not many saw this coming after he went 19-8 in his first two seasons on the job.