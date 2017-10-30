pixel 1
Monday, October 30, 2017

Report: Jim McElwain twice turned down advice from Steve Spurrier

October 30, 2017
by Grey Papke

Steve Spurrier

Former Florida coach Jim McElwain had the offer of help from one of the school’s biggest coaching legends, but he didn’t want it.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Hayes, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier reached out twice this season to offer McElwain advice, but was rebuffed by the coach both times.

Spurrier never won fewer than nine games with the Gators each season during his tenure, bringing home a national title in 1996. Would his advice have saved the job McElwain lost on Sunday? That’s a stretch. However, given how much the Gators struggled, it’s hard to see the harm in seeking counsel from a Hall of Famer who knows Florida well and has had more success there than anyone else ever has.

