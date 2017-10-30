Report: Jim McElwain twice turned down advice from Steve Spurrier

Former Florida coach Jim McElwain had the offer of help from one of the school’s biggest coaching legends, but he didn’t want it.

According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Hayes, former Florida coach Steve Spurrier reached out twice this season to offer McElwain advice, but was rebuffed by the coach both times.

Source told me Spurrier reached out twice to McElwain this fall to offer help, was told no thanks. That alone is fireable offense. #Gators — Matt Hayes (@MattHayesCFB) October 29, 2017

Spurrier never won fewer than nine games with the Gators each season during his tenure, bringing home a national title in 1996. Would his advice have saved the job McElwain lost on Sunday? That’s a stretch. However, given how much the Gators struggled, it’s hard to see the harm in seeking counsel from a Hall of Famer who knows Florida well and has had more success there than anyone else ever has.