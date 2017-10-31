Jim Mora blasts ESPN’s Brock Huard for questioning Rosen’s toughness

As if fighting to get his Bruins over .500 weren’t tough enough, now UCLA head coach Jim Mora is also in a battle with a broadcaster.

Mora on Monday night ripped ESPN commentator Brock Huard over what the broadcaster said while calling the UCLA-Washington game on Saturday. During the game, UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen exited in the third quarter with an unknown injury. ESPN said he was out with a finger injury and began questioning the junior’s toughness and leadership. That did not sit well with Mora.

Mora was asked what he thought about ESPN questioning Rosen’s toughness and went off on Huard, who is a former quarterback.

“I’ve known Brock a long time. I would put very little stock into what Brock Huard has to say about anything that has to do with football,” Mora said.

“I think it’s ludicrous that anyone would question Josh Rosen’s toughness when they don’t know the nature of his injury. For a broadcaster who knows zippo about what’s going on down there to question the toughness of Josh Rosen … I don’t know. It doesn’t make any sense to me that Brock Huard has any way to ever question Josh Rosen.”

Mora was right about one thing. It was wrong of ESPN’s announcers to question Rosen’s toughness without knowing the nature of his injury. But he should have left it at that rather than make a personal attack on Huard, which was uncalled for.

Here’s video of Mora’s response.