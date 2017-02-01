Jim Mora defensive in interview after Josh Rosen criticism (Video)

Jim Mora did not take too kindly to hearing Josh Rosen get criticized prior to being interviewed.

Mora was a guest on ESPN as part of the network’s coverage of National Signing Day. Prior to going on air, Joey Galloway had a few things to say about Bruins quarterback Josh Rosen. Galloway said Rosen “is going to have to play better” and has to play better “as a veteran.”

After Galloway was finished, Joe Tessitore brought in Jim Mora, who was immediately on the defensive about Galloway’s comments.

Tessitore did his best to steer to the conversation back to UCLA’s recruiting class, but Mora was clearly agitated at what wasn’t very harsh criticism by Galloway.

Rosen missed the final six games of last season after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder that required surgery. Prior to that, he passed for 1,915 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 59 percent of his passes. He had a career-high 400 yards against Arizona State in what would be his final game of the year. Rosen was the Pac-12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year in 2015 after starting all 13 games and throwing for 3,668 yards and 23 touchdowns.

UCLA finished last season 4-8 overall and 2-7 in the conference. There’s a good chance the Bruins would have been better with a healthy Rosen all season. Hopefully, that will happen this year, which would bode well for Mora and the Bruins.

