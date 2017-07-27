Jim Mora happy Josh Rosen is keeping lower profile

Jim Mora has been happy with what he’s sign from quarterback Josh Rosen this offseason — and also with what he hasn’t seen.

Some believe Rosen presents character concerns especially after he was involved in some off-field issues. That led Mora to caution his quarterback against becoming a Johnny Manziel type.

Well Rosen missed most of last season with a shoulder injury and underwent surgery. Mora believes that humbled him.

“I love it,” Mora said of Rosen’s low profile while speaking at Pac-12 Media Day.

“We really very much just want to let our actions do the talking for us. Our young men have dedicated themselves to working very hard and saying very little and we eventually want to not be low profile but we want it because of the right reasons, which means we’re having success on the field,” said Mora, via the LA Times.

UCLA is coming off a 4-8 season — their worst under Mora. But with a new look Rosen leading the team, the Bruins should be in for a turnaround.