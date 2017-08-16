Jim Mora thinks Josh Rosen will stay at UCLA after 2017

UCLA coach Jim Mora has a rather interesting prediction about quarterback Josh Rosen’s NFL Draft future.

At the moment, Mora believes Rosen will elect to pass on the NFL Draft in 2018 and stay with the Bruins for his senior season.

“My firm belief is that he will not leave,” Mora told Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports on Sunday. “I don’t think he’ll leave. I want a disclaimer, I have an option to change my opinion. But as we sit here right now, I can really honestly say I don’t think he’s going to leave.”

On one hand, Mora and Rosen are particularly close, with Mora comparing his quarterback to his own son. On the other hand, this seems like wishful thinking. A good season would put Rosen in contention for the No. 1 overall pick, and he’s already made clear how he feels about balancing being an athlete with being a student, over which he has drawn criticism. Never say never, but the odds are against Mora right now.