Jim Mora does not believe spread offenses win national titles

Jim Mora raised some eyebrows with a curious comment he made during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

Mora was on a conference call to introduce his latest hire — Jedd Fisch, who will serve as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Fisch comes from Michigan, where he served as quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, as well as passing game coordinator.

During the call, Mora explained why he didn’t talk with anyone who runs a spread offense.

UCLA's Jim Mora: "I didn't really talk to anyone that runs a spread. As far as I know, spread teams have never won a national championship." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 5, 2017

Guess Mora’s never heard of Urban Meyer, who’s had quite a bit of success running the spread.

Still, the hiring of Fisch is a good one for UCLA, whose offense sputtered and became so one-dimensional that the Bruins ranked second-to-last in the country in rushing offense this season. The Bruins fired previous OC Kennedy Polamalu in November. He was in his first season after taking over for Noel Mazzone, who left for Texas A&M.

As of now, Fisch says he needs to see UCLA’s personnel before deciding what kind of offense he will run.