Jimbo Fisher reportedly has 10-year deal in place with Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher appears to be on the verge of becoming the next head coach at Texas A&M, and the deal that reportedly convinced him to leave Florida State is a big one.

According to Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV in Houston, Texas A&M has offered Fisher a massive deal that will pay him $7.5 million annually over 10 years.

The deal between Aggies and Jimbo Fisher has been done. Sources with knowledge of the process say 7.5 million /yr. For "Likely" 10 yrs. Negot. Began with at least 5 yrs..I am told he will arrive Sunday evening. Approval Monday followed by introduction @AggieFootball #Aggies — Randy McIlvoy (@RandyMcIlvoy) December 1, 2017

Fisher as of now still slated to coach @FSUFootball game Saturday then process begins after the game and into Sunday and Monday steps at @AggieFootball @TAMU. As one aggie insider told me "When you go whale hunting you have to take a very large harpoon" — Randy McIlvoy (@RandyMcIlvoy) December 1, 2017

Those figures would make Fisher the third-highest-paid coach in college football behind only Nick Saban ($11.1 million) and Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million). A salary of $7.5 million would place Fisher ahead of Jim Harbaugh and Urban Meyer. Fisher currently makes $5.7 million at Florida State and is signed through 2024.

All indications have been that Fisher and Texas A&M already have an agreement in place. The 52-year-old is expected to coach Florida State against UL-Monroe this weekend, but he reportedly will not remain with the Seminoles if they are invited to a bowl game. On Thursday, Fisher may have accidentally given us our strongest hint yet that he is leaving Tallahassee.