Friday, December 1, 2017

Jimbo Fisher reportedly has 10-year deal in place with Texas A&M

December 1, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher appears to be on the verge of becoming the next head coach at Texas A&M, and the deal that reportedly convinced him to leave Florida State is a big one.

According to Randy McIlvoy of KPRC-TV in Houston, Texas A&M has offered Fisher a massive deal that will pay him $7.5 million annually over 10 years.

Those figures would make Fisher the third-highest-paid coach in college football behind only Nick Saban ($11.1 million) and Dabo Swinney ($8.5 million). A salary of $7.5 million would place Fisher ahead of Jim Harbaugh and Urban Meyer. Fisher currently makes $5.7 million at Florida State and is signed through 2024.

All indications have been that Fisher and Texas A&M already have an agreement in place. The 52-year-old is expected to coach Florida State against UL-Monroe this weekend, but he reportedly will not remain with the Seminoles if they are invited to a bowl game. On Thursday, Fisher may have accidentally given us our strongest hint yet that he is leaving Tallahassee.

