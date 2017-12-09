Jimbo Fisher: Deondre Francois was absent from final team meeting

There is a new chapter in the disagreement between Jimbo Fisher and Deondre Francois.

Francois, the Florida State quarterback, claimed Fisher did not reach out to him before he left for the Texas A&M job. The coach disputed that, saying he informed the entire team at a meeting — which Francois was absent from.

“No I haven’t … he was not at the team meeting (when I told the team),” Fisher said when asked on ESPN College GameDay if he had spoken to Francois, via Brad Crawford of 247 Sports. “He was not required to be at the meeting (player discretion due to injury rehabilitation). I left him a phone message. He was a tremendous young man to recruit and coach and he’ll have an unbelievable career.”

The offseason hasn’t even started for some teams, but we’ve already seen some acrimonious coaching departures. Fisher clearly thinks he made an effort to speak to Francois, and tried to take the high road. Francois sees things differently.