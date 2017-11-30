Did Jimbo Fisher slip up about plans to take Texas A&M job?

Jimbo Fisher may have slipped up and divulged his reported plans to leave Florida State.

Fisher spoke with the media on Thursday and talked about how his Seminoles looked at practice ahead of the team’s game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday. While talking with the media, Fisher slipped up and said “they’ll” play in a bowl game if they win. He quickly corrected himself and said “we’ll.”

You can hear it around the 17-second mark:

Was that nothing, or was that a Freudian slip?

Reports going back to the weekend said Fisher was expected to take the Texas A&M job.

On Thursday, two reporters said things are expected to be finalized on Sunday.

Translation: Contract informally approved. I'm still expecting Fisher-to-A&M on Sunday. — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) November 30, 2017

Fisher to A&M update: final details being put in place to introduce Jimbo. We're nearing the finish line. #Aggies #GigEm — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) November 30, 2017

If FSU wins, they will be 6-6 and eligible for a bowl. But reports have said Fisher is expected to become the A&M coach and not coach the Seminoles in the bowl, which would explain why he said “they’ll” instead of “we’ll.”

It’s a matter of days before we find out whether all the reports about Fisher leaving are true.