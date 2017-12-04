Jimbo Fisher takes swipe at Florida State during Texas A&M intro

Jimbo Fisher made a somewhat surprising decision when he decided to leave his job at Florida State to take on a new challenge at Texas A&M, but those who are familiar with the relationship between Fisher and his former bosses saw it coming.

On Monday, Fisher was officially introduced as the new coach of the Aggies. While speaking with reporters, he appeared to remove all doubt that he was not seeing eye-to-eye with the administration at Florida State.

Jimbo: “You can have the greatest coaches in the world, but if the administration doesn’t see things in the way you see things, and allow you to do things that way, nothing can be achieved.” — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) December 4, 2017

Texas A&M’s willingness to make Fisher the third-highest-paid coach in college football with a $7.5 million annual salary likely made Jimbo’s decision easy, but Florida State almost certainly would have given him a raise. Fisher was aggressively pursued by another top program a year ago, yet he chose to stick with the Seminoles. What changed?

Fisher ruffled some feathers earlier this year when he noted that Florida State is lagging behind schools like Clemson, which just built a new $50 million football facility. There had been talk that FSU officials agreed to explore the possibility of building a new facility of their own, but Fisher was obviously unhappy with the progress made toward that plan. That probably gives you the best idea of why he suddenly had a change of heart.