Jimbo Fisher reportedly takes Texas A&M job, will leave FSU immediately

It has been widely expected that Jimbo Fisher is leaving Florida State to accept the head coaching job at Texas A&M, and the move is happening more quickly than expected.

Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat reports that Fisher has resigned at Florida State and will take the Texas A&M job. While it was initially believed that Fisher would coach the Seminoles against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, that is apparently not going to happen.

Florida State can become bowl eligible with a win over UL-Monroe.

Texas A&M is said to have offered Fisher a 10-year deal that will make him the third-highest-paid coach in college football. While he was heavily pursued by LSU last year and ultimately chose to remain at Florida State, some comments Fisher made recently about FSU’s facilities lagging behind other programs indicated that there was trouble in paradise.

With Fisher gone, Florida State may turn its attention to Oregon coach Willie Taggart.