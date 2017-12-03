pixel 1
Sunday, December 3, 2017

Jimbo Fisher welcomed at airport by Texas A&M marching band

December 3, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jimbo Fisher

Jimbo Fisher was welcomed at the airport on Sunday by a parade — literally.

Texas A&M had their band playing on the tarmac after Fisher arrived at the airport in the school plane.

The Aggies were able to nab Fisher from Florida State by giving him a 10-year contract worth a reported $75 million. Although welcoming him with a marching band seems excessive, so does $75 million for a coach. All in all, the greeting is befitting of the status they’ve given Fisher in College Station.

