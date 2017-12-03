Jimbo Fisher welcomed at airport by Texas A&M marching band

Jimbo Fisher was welcomed at the airport on Sunday by a parade — literally.

Texas A&M had their band playing on the tarmac after Fisher arrived at the airport in the school plane.

Jimbo Fisher’s trumpeted arrival to College Station: pic.twitter.com/GUmttygt2R — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) December 3, 2017

Jimbo Fisher is in Aggieland pic.twitter.com/7IpClyqZmN — Travis L. Brown (@Travis_L_Brown) December 3, 2017

The Aggies were able to nab Fisher from Florida State by giving him a 10-year contract worth a reported $75 million. Although welcoming him with a marching band seems excessive, so does $75 million for a coach. All in all, the greeting is befitting of the status they’ve given Fisher in College Station.