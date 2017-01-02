Joe Mixon plays to chants over him hitting woman (Video)

Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon played to Auburn fans who taunted him over his assault of a woman two years ago.

Mixon was playing in the Sugar Bowl on Monday against Auburn, and he was a clear enemy for Tigers fans. They booed him when he carried the ball, and then they also chanted “he hits women!”

Video of Auburn students chanting "He hits women!" at Joe Mixon, while Mixon & Mayfield wave their arms in the "louder" motion. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/Wi2St05390 — Brady Vardeman (@BradyVardeman) January 3, 2017

In response to the chants, Mixon motioned with his arms for the fans to pump up the volume. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield later seemed to join him in support.

Mixon was suspended for the 2014 season for punching the woman and breaking bones in her face. She has sued him for the assault. The case received renewed attention when the video was released last month.