Report: Penn State OC Joe Moorhead a candidate for Mississippi State job

Mississippi State got nine great seasons out of Dan Mullen, and now they’re in the market for a new head coach. Their coaching search is expected to include a Penn State assistant.

USA Today’s Dan Wolken reported Monday that Joe Moorhead is a candidate for the Bulldogs job.

SOURCES: A new name has emerged in the Mississippi State search. Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead is in the mix, @usatodaysports has learned. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 28, 2017

Moorhead, 44, was a successful head coach at Fordham before becoming the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He’s in his second season in the position for the Nittany Lions.

In addition to Moorhead, Clemson DC Brent Venables as well as Memphis coach Mike Norvell have been mentioned as candidates. Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is also considered a candidate for the gig.