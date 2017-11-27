pixel 1
Monday, November 27, 2017

Report: Penn State OC Joe Moorhead a candidate for Mississippi State job

November 27, 2017
by Larry Brown

Mississippi State got nine great seasons out of Dan Mullen, and now they’re in the market for a new head coach. Their coaching search is expected to include a Penn State assistant.

USA Today’s Dan Wolken reported Monday that Joe Moorhead is a candidate for the Bulldogs job.

Moorhead, 44, was a successful head coach at Fordham before becoming the offensive coordinator at Penn State. He’s in his second season in the position for the Nittany Lions.

In addition to Moorhead, Clemson DC Brent Venables as well as Memphis coach Mike Norvell have been mentioned as candidates. Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt is also considered a candidate for the gig.

