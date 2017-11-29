Joe Moorhead sets lofty goals for Mississippi State

Joe Moorhead wasted no time setting the bar at a high level for the Mississppi State football program.

Mississippi State hired Moorhead to replace Dan Mullen, who left for Florida. Moorhead was previously the offensive coordinator at Penn State.

On Wednesday, Moorhead arrived on campus and met with fans and players. While meeting with a few members of the team, he told players to find out their ring size.

That’s certainly a way to make an impression.

Success won’t come easily though. The Bulldogs play in an SEC West division that includes Alabama, Auburn, LSU, and Texas A&M. With that said, you have to admire Moorhead instilling confidence right out of the gate.

Mississippi State is 8-4 this season and No. 23 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings.