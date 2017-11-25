John O’Korn’s Wikipedia page gets vandalized after loss to Ohio State

John O’Korn won’t want to check his Wikipedia page anytime soon.

The Michigan quarterback’s Wikipedia page was repeatedly vandalized after he put in a poor performance against the Ohio State Buckeyes in a 31-20 loss.

Initially, O’Korn’s name was changed to “Urban Meyers Child,” along with a few other jabs — and a note that the Buckeyes awarded him MVP for his performance in Saturday’s game.

Another later edit labeled him the “worst QB to ever play for Michigan,” while others blamed him for singlehandedly costing Michigan Saturday’s game.

O’Korn was certainly taking full responsibility for his culpability in the loss after the game, but it’s no surprise that he’s really getting it on Wikipedia. The edits will likely continue well into the evening.