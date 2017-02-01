Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M to help on National Signing Day

Johnny Manziel says he is trying to clean up his act, and part of that includes helping out at his alma mater.

Manziel was present at Texas A&M on Wednesday to help out however he could on National Signing Day. ESPN’s Ed Werder says Manziel wanted to welcome recruits:

Johnny Manziel present at Texas A&M for signing day, saying he wanted to welcome recruits and help in any way possible — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) February 1, 2017

SEC Network even caught video of Manziel in the athletic facility in College Station:

Johnny Manziel sighting at Texas A&M signing day pic.twitter.com/2Lp8Ma8XOU — Renato Mazariegos (@RPMSports18) February 1, 2017

For a guy who was so popular after winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M that he had trouble walking around campus when he was a student, it’s pretty cool to see Manziel back at A&M trying to help out.

Manziel has recently stated that he is sober and trying to make an NFL comeback. He missed all of the 2016 season after spending two years with the Cleveland Browns.