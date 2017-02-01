Ad Unit
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M to help on National Signing Day

February 1, 2017
by Larry Brown

Johnny Manziel Browns money

Johnny Manziel says he is trying to clean up his act, and part of that includes helping out at his alma mater.

Manziel was present at Texas A&M on Wednesday to help out however he could on National Signing Day. ESPN’s Ed Werder says Manziel wanted to welcome recruits:

SEC Network even caught video of Manziel in the athletic facility in College Station:

For a guy who was so popular after winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M that he had trouble walking around campus when he was a student, it’s pretty cool to see Manziel back at A&M trying to help out.

Manziel has recently stated that he is sober and trying to make an NFL comeback. He missed all of the 2016 season after spending two years with the Cleveland Browns.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus