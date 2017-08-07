Johnny Manziel interested in becoming college coach

Johnny Manziel has given some thought to what he will do in his life if he never gets a chance to play professional football again. The former Heisman Trophy winner says he would want to work in sports, likely as a coach at the college level.

Manziel was down at an international football betting conference in Costa Rica and appeared on a panel for a Q&A hosted by Clay Travis. He was asked what he would do if he didn’t play and gave his answer.

“I’d do something involved with sports,” Manziel told Travis. “I can’t get away from it. I’ve had to ask myself that a little bit as of late over the past year, but at the same time I’d want to be involved in sports in some way, whether it’s coaching or something else.”

When asked what level he would want to coach, Manziel said, “probably college.”

In addition to talking about a potential future without playing, Manziel was asked many other questions, including one about Colin Kaepernick. Manziel said Kaepernick is good enough to be on a roster.

“Even if he’s not going to start, he’s good enough to be on a roster for sure,” said Manziel. “That’s a guy … who’s got a team (deep into the playoffs) multiple years. He may have had a couple of down years, but he has a track record of proving that he can go out and play. So I don’t think his career is done. I think once all the other stuff quiets down a little bit, he’ll be OK.”

Manziel gave plenty of thoughtful responses on the panel. The former Heisman Trophy winner has been attempting an NFL comeback but hasn’t received a ton of traction thus far.