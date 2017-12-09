Johnny Manziel misses Heisman ceremony but congratulates Mayfield on Twitter

Johnny Manziel was not present at this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York, but he did have it in his mind.

The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner sent the following tweet after it was announced that Baker Mayfield had won.

Congrats @baker_mayfield6 from the Hill Country to the big stage. Welcome to the club my G much deserved #HeismanBrother — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 10, 2017

Manziel is from Tyler, Texas, while Mayfield is from Austin, which led to the “Hill Country” part of his tweet.

It would have been nice to see Manziel at the ceremony given his popularity, but he didn’t make it. You don’t often see recent Heisman Trophy winners in attendance for the ceremony because they’re often with their NFL teams preparing for a game the following day. Aside from Lamar Jackson, who was a finalist this year, Tim Tebow (2007) was the most recent winner to attend the ceremony.