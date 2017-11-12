pixel 1
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Josh Rosen defends Jim Mora in response to ‘disgusting’ banners

November 12, 2017
by Grey Papke

Josh Rosen

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen did not appreciate the anti-Jim Mora banners that flew over the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Before the game, a pair of planes circled the stadium, both carrying banners calling for Mora’s job.

Those banners did not go over well with Rosen, who offered an impassioned defense of his head coach after the team’s 44-37 win over Arizona State.

Banners are a frequently-used method of protest against college football coaches, and Mora is the latest in a long line of targets. Rosen may like Mora, but the results speak for themselves — he’s on the hot seat, and deservedly so.

