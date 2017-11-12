Josh Rosen defends Jim Mora in response to ‘disgusting’ banners

UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen did not appreciate the anti-Jim Mora banners that flew over the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Before the game, a pair of planes circled the stadium, both carrying banners calling for Mora’s job.

Good vibes starting early at the Rose Bowl tonight. #UCLA pic.twitter.com/VFZ7BfxopC — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) November 12, 2017

Those banners did not go over well with Rosen, who offered an impassioned defense of his head coach after the team’s 44-37 win over Arizona State.

Josh Rosen on the banners: "I thought it was absurd. … It's disrespectful. It's disgusting." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 12, 2017

Josh Rosen on banners: "If you don't think coach Mora should be our coach, go talk to our AD yourself; don't publicly do something stupid that causes some unnecessary harm like this. It's ridiculous. We love our coach. We will do anything for him and he would do anything for us." — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 12, 2017

Banners are a frequently-used method of protest against college football coaches, and Mora is the latest in a long line of targets. Rosen may like Mora, but the results speak for themselves — he’s on the hot seat, and deservedly so.