Josh Rosen expected to play for UCLA this week

Josh Rosen has been sidelined by a concussion since the third quarter of UCLA’s loss to Washington on October 28, but returned to the practice field on Tuesday and is expected to start for the Bruins on Saturday against Arizona State.

“It was good to have him back,” Bruins center Scott Quessenberry told the LA Times.

Despite missing the last six quarters of football, Rosen stills leads the Pac-12 in passing yards per game (339.1) and is third in total passing yards (2,713).

In Rosen’s absence, backup quarterbacks Devon Modster and Matt Lynch are a combined 16-for-23 with 149 yards and three touchdowns. While those aren’t terrible numbers over that span, the Bruins know they need their top gun slinger if they wish to end their season with a Bowl appearance.

“It was definitely encouraging,” offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch told the Associated Press. “He looked good, he looked good. He practiced good. It’s been tough. It’s been really six quarters without him, and that’s always difficult.”

In the event Rosen does return on Saturday, the downside is that he’ll be without his top wide receiver, Darren Andrews, who suffered a torn ACL against Utah.