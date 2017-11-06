pixel 1
Monday, November 6, 2017

Josh Rosen could play for UCLA on Saturday

November 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen could return from his concussion for UCLA on Saturday against Arizona State, head coach Jim Mora said Monday.

Rosen left the team’s game a little over a week ago against Washington in the second half with what ESPN said was a finger injury. Mora did not share details about Rosen’s injury, but said the QB was dealing with multiple issues. Then on Friday, the Bruins announced that Rosen did not make the trip to Utah because of a concussion.

Devon Modster, who played in relief against Washington, started and played against Utah but suffered a thumb injury.

Rosen has thrown for 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns this season for the Bruins. If he does return to action against Arizona State, he would be without leading receiver Darren Andrews, who is out for the season with a knee injury.

