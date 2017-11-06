Josh Rosen could play for UCLA on Saturday

Josh Rosen could return from his concussion for UCLA on Saturday against Arizona State, head coach Jim Mora said Monday.

Rosen left the team’s game a little over a week ago against Washington in the second half with what ESPN said was a finger injury. Mora did not share details about Rosen’s injury, but said the QB was dealing with multiple issues. Then on Friday, the Bruins announced that Rosen did not make the trip to Utah because of a concussion.

Devon Modster, who played in relief against Washington, started and played against Utah but suffered a thumb injury.

Jim Mora said there's a chance Josh Rosen plays against Arizona State; Devon Modster has a non-displaced fracture in his thumb. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) November 6, 2017

Rosen has thrown for 2,713 yards and 20 touchdowns this season for the Bruins. If he does return to action against Arizona State, he would be without leading receiver Darren Andrews, who is out for the season with a knee injury.