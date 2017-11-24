Josh Rosen replaced at quarterback after taking hard hit

Josh Rosen did not come out to play quarterback for UCLA after halftime of the team’s game against Cal on Friday night.

The UCLA junior quarterback was sacked just before halftime, which could have led to an injury. He was trying to escape pressure on first and 10 near midfield when he was grabbed and thrown down to the turf. Rosen was slammed down onto his right shoulder and was very slow to get up.

Rosen stayed in the game after the sack and hard hit and even attempted a pass, but the Bruins ended up punting.

FS1 cameras showed Rosen frustrated and seemingly in pain on the bench after the punt. He was seen banging his helmet on the ground as the team’s headed into the locker rooms at halftime.

When UCLA began the second half, Devon Modster was in at quarterback. Modster replaced Rosen when he was concussed against Washington earlier this season and missed the team’s ensuing game against Utah. Rosen was seen later coming out of the locker room in street clothes.

In addition to the concussion he suffered this season, Rosen underwent shoulder surgery last year. The junior was 13 of 18 for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the first half and had UCLA up 17-9.