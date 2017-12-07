Josh Rosen rips ‘false news’ report about him already deciding to go pro

Josh Rosen has yet to decide whether he will go pro or return for his senior year at UCLA, and he doesn’t appreciate any reports to the contrary.

A report circulated from WalterFootball on Thursday that the star QB had decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen himself tweeted a response to the report Friday, calling it “false news.”

Please stop reporting false news. I have not made any significant decisions and do not plan on it any time soon. All you guys are doing is making me answer calls and texts from concerned friends and family members. — Josh Rosen (@josh3rosen) December 7, 2017

The 20-year-old Rosen is widely expected to be one of the top picks in this year’s draft should he declare, likely even the first quarterback off the board. But he has had his frustrations with the media in recent months, and false claims about his playing future will certainly fall under that category as well.