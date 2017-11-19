Report: Josh Rosen especially upset over Jim Mora firing

Jim Mora was fired by UCLA, the school announced on Sunday. However, a report says the move actually took place on Saturday night after the Bruins lost to rival USC 28-23.

Bruin Report Online’s Tracy Pierson reports that Mora was called into the JD Morgan Center on campus in Westwood after the USC loss and was asked to step down. When he declined to do so, he was fired.

Mora reportedly met with his players on Sunday, informed them he was fired and that he loved them. Pierson says the team’s players were very upset, especially Josh Rosen.

Rosen grew up in Manhattan Beach, which is where Mora’s family lives. The two have known each other for years and have developed a very close relationship, with Mora defending his QB at every turn.

Mora has long been known as a players’ coach, so it’s no surprise that his team would have taken the news hard. One has to wonder though how this development will impact Rosen’s future. Rosen is a junior and viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick. He has previously expressed his desire to receive a high education in preparation for a career after football, which would point toward him remaining in school. But the potential to be the No. 1 pick plus the reality that he would be dealing with a new head coach could push him towards an early NFL future.

Beyond the firing meaning UCLA will have a new coach, the other matter to watch is what happens with Rosen.