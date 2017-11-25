pixel 1
Saturday, November 25, 2017

JT Barrett injured, leaves game against Michigan with possible knee injury

November 25, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ohio State’s hopes of winning The Game — and reaching the College Football Playoff — may have taken a big hit on Saturday.

About midway through the third quarter of the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan, Barrett went down on a quarterback run and did not get up. He appeared to be favoring his right knee, and limped off the field into the locker room.

It’s worth noting that Barrett has had an ongoing issue with his meniscus, though it’s not clear if this relates to that. Barrett was also hurt during The Game three years ago, but the Buckeyes went on to win and make the playoff.

Barrett was replaced by redshirt freshman Dwayne Haskins.

