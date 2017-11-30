JT Barrett to play vs. Wisconsin despite having knee scope

JT Barrett left last weekend’s game against Michigan with a knee injury, but it is not going to keep the Ohio State quarterback from playing in the Big Ten Championship Game.

On Thursday, Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer confirmed that Barrett has been cleared to practice and will play against Wisconsin. The real question is how effective Barrett will be, as Tim May of the Columbus Dispatch reports that Barrett underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Sunday to remove a piece of a torn meniscus.

Meyer has not confirmed that Barrett had surgery, though he never indicated that the senior’s status for Saturday’s game was in doubt. The coach did say Monday that Dwayne Haskins Jr., who replaced Barrett in last weekend’s win over Michigan and led a comeback, would get some first-team practice reps.

Barrett suffered his initial knee injury in a collision with a cameraman before the Michigan game, and Meyer may have overreacted to that a bit.