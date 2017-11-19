pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 19, 2017

JT Barrett says he is ready for Michigan hate

November 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

JT Barrett Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is ready for his final career game against Michigan — and the hate that will come with it.

With the Buckeyes already headed to the Big Ten championship game, Barrett is ready for the trip to Ann Arbor — and is embracing the hate that he knows will come with it.

The Buckeyes have more or less had their way with Michigan during Barrett’s tenure, and another win next Saturday will ensure that he concludes his college career undefeated against the Wolverines — though that record is not without some controversy even now.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus