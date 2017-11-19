JT Barrett says he is ready for Michigan hate

Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is ready for his final career game against Michigan — and the hate that will come with it.

With the Buckeyes already headed to the Big Ten championship game, Barrett is ready for the trip to Ann Arbor — and is embracing the hate that he knows will come with it.

J.T. Barrett on how he expects to be greeted in Ann Arbor: “I don't think it's going to be pleasant. I'm pretty sure they're going to hate me. You got to learn to love the hate. I like being hated sometimes. I don't mind it. They hate us, anyway.” — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 19, 2017

The Buckeyes have more or less had their way with Michigan during Barrett’s tenure, and another win next Saturday will ensure that he concludes his college career undefeated against the Wolverines — though that record is not without some controversy even now.