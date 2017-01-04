J.T. Barrett returning to Ohio State for senior season

J.T. Barrett will return to Ohio State for his senior season.

The quarterback announced his decision on social media Wednesday, days after a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

I'm coming back for my senior year. Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings. A photo posted by JT Barrett (@jt_theqbiv) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:32pm PST

Barrett had a pretty rough week. He was the subject of a fairly controversial quote, and the blowout loss that followed did little to silence the doubters. You can understand why Barrett didn’t want to make a blowout loss in the College Football Playoff the final game of his collegiate career.