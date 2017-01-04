Ad Unit
Wednesday, January 4, 2017

J.T. Barrett returning to Ohio State for senior season

January 4, 2017
by Grey Papke

JT Barrett Ohio State

J.T. Barrett will return to Ohio State for his senior season.

The quarterback announced his decision on social media Wednesday, days after a 31-0 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

I'm coming back for my senior year. Much love to Buckeye Nation and thank God for the blessings.

A photo posted by JT Barrett (@jt_theqbiv) on

Barrett had a pretty rough week. He was the subject of a fairly controversial quote, and the blowout loss that followed did little to silence the doubters. You can understand why Barrett didn’t want to make a blowout loss in the College Football Playoff the final game of his collegiate career.


