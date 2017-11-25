JT Barrett says he will play in Big Ten Championship Game

JT Barrett says that he will play in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend against Wisconsin despite his knee injury.

The Ohio State quarterback exited the Buckeyes’ game against rival Michigan on Saturday during the third quarter because of his knee. It turns out that his knee was injured by a cameraman before the game, which has head coach Urban Meyer furious.

Though Barrett did not return to the game after exiting and was replaced by Dwayne Haskins, the senior QB said after the 31-20 win that he would play against Wisconsin.

JT Barrett said he will play next week @FOX19 #Buckeyes — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 25, 2017

Three years ago, Barrett was injured against Michigan and Cardale Jones took over. This time around, despite being injured, it looks like Barrett will continue to quarterback his team. At least the Buckeyes should feel good about Haskins after seeing the way he played on Saturday.